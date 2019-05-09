125 Years

May 9, 1894

The Valley City Cycling club will make it’s first run on Thursday evening. The start will be from the club rooms at 6:30. All Bicyclists are invited to join in the run.

———

About 20 boys from Bellefontaine, aged from 10 to 14 years, came to Sidney on Sunday. In the evening they became hungry and went around town begging for something to eat.

100 Years

May 9, 1919

Capt. Melvin Rhoades arrived home from New York yesterday for a furlough of several days before going on to Camp Sherman to receive his discharge from service. Formerly commanding officer of Co. L. Third regiment, Capt. Rhoades left with the regiment on June 19, 1916, when it was called for service on the Mexican border. Since that time he has been in 29 states and five foreign countries.

———

William E. Cox and brothers have named their new lunch and pool room, opened on North Ohio avenue, “The Victory,” in honor of Basil Cox who recently returned from overseas.

———

Mrs. Fletcher Zimpfer has received a letter from her son Wilfred Zimpfer, written Apr. 22, stating that he and Othel Green were enjoying a furlough in Paris. They are stationed with the Army of Occuption at Coblenz, Germany.

75 Years

May 9, 1944

Mrs. G.R. Brandt escaped serious injury when a kerosene stove exploded at the Brandt home at Kettlersville yesterday afternoon. Damage from the fire that followed was estimated at $400.

———

Dr. Charles Kruse received a broken nose and severe facial injuries as well as a possible hand fracture, when his car struck a truck parked along the side of the road south of Lima last night. He was returning to Sidney and, because of the rain and misty conditions, did not see the parked vehicle in time to avoid the collision.

———

Local voters were reminded today that the polls will be open tomorrow from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time. State law requires the polls operate on standard time – not fast time.

50 Years

May 9, 1969

James G. Brentlinger, 510 Montrose court, was elected president of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at Wednesday’s meeting in Johnson’s Banquet House.

Serving with Brentlinger will be Robert W. Westerbeck, first vice president; Lloyd Lutz, second vice president; Jacob E. Feucht, treasurer; and Robert Peters, secretary.

———

Two honors were accorded a Shelby County man and another was awarded a scholarship during the annual President’s Undergraduate Student Leadership Recognition dinner at Ohio State University Wednesday evening.

Jon Brandt, R.R. 1, Anna, received the 1969 Ross – “Gainer” cup as the man who had contributed most significantly to his fraternity, to the fraternity system itself, and to the university. Brandt was also one of the five senior men at the university named as “outstanding seniors.”

Thomas M. Archer, R.R. 1, Sidney, was one of 10 OSU students selected to receive an Edward S. (Beanie) Drake student leadership endowment fund scholarship. Scholarships awarded from this fund are in recognition of leadership potential. He is a senior at the university.

———

Jaws Knoop kegged an 866 total with games of 224 and 243 for Wally’s Jewels in a 10-0 blanking of Copeland Sunoco in the Bel Mar Trio League. Larry Fogt scored a 222 for the winners.

25 Years

May 9, 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House voted narrowly Thursday to ban 19 types of assault-type weapons, bending to Americans’ outrage over crime and delivering a stunning victory to President Clinton.

The vote was a crushing defeat for the National Rifle Association. Clinton said it marked “a sea of change in the crime debate.”

———

CALAIS, FRANCE (AP) – Queen Elizabeth II crossed the English Channel by luxury train today to join President Francois Mitterrand in inaugurating the $15 billion Channel tunnel, the first land link between France and Britain.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

