Keeping sharp

Sidney firefighters Mark Pleiman, left, of Fort Loramie, and Jordan Stemen, of St. Paris, spray water pumped from the Great Miami River right back into the river Wednesday, May 8. The Sidney Fire Department was doing some refresher training on how to pump water out of water sources other than fire hydrants. Sidney firefighters don’t often need to use ponds or streams as water sources so they have regular training exercises to stay sharp. The firefighters practiced pumping out the water while using three different hoses capable of dispensing 200 gallons of water per minute, 325 gpm and 500 gpm, the gpm is also affected by what kind of nozel is attached to the end of the hose.

