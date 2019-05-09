Birds of a feather

While walking at Tawawa Park recently Elizabeth David, of Sidney, spotted a baby owl, far right, sitting on some steps. David decided to get a photo of her baby Jolene Regina Davis, 8, months, of Sidney, daughter of Brandon Riddlebarger, sitting with the baby owl. David contacted the parks department and was told that finding a baby owl is uncommon.

Submitted photo