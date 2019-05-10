125 Years

May 10, 1894

Prof. P.J. Pitzlin, of St. Louis, who is in Sidney getting up a class in physical culture, is meeting with success. He teaches boxing, wrestling, fencing, Indian club swinging and work with dumbbells.

———

The Sidney Baseball club was organized for the coming season last night with the following players: B. Meyers and Web Bland, catchers; Fred Fielding, pitcher; Ed Shrontz, shortshop; Tully Potter, first base; William Downing, second base; Harry Binkley, third base; Will Woorley, right field; Fred Conner, center field; Weber Hussey, left field.

———

Ed Lewis has resigned his position in Taylor’s hardware store and begin the study of dentistry. Howard Shaw has taken the position in the hardware store.

100 Years

May 10, 1919

The light board of Jackson Center has refused to accept the bids to furnish electric current to the Village and will re-advertise. Two bids were submitted: one by the Inter-County Electric Co., and the other by the Western Ohio. Neither of the bids looked good to the board.

———

William Shine went to Lima today to attend a meeting of the board of trustees of the Tuberculosis Hospital. Dr. McDonell, of the State Board of Health, was to give a talk on the work by the state board in the Tuberculosis field. Miss Gertrude Williams, the community nurse, and Miss Edith Silver, who has charge of home service, are also in attendance.

75 Years

May 10, 1944

E.C. Amos was elected first vice president, and J. Arthur Graham, treasurer, when the board of trustees of the Ohio Presbyterian Homes held their annual meeting in Columbus yesterday. Dr. Harry W. Barr was renamed superintendent of the homes.

———

Members of the Softball Commission officially turned over to the City Recreation Commission last night all equipment it has handled in carrying on the program for the past six years at Harmon field. The self-appointed commission included: A.C. Earl, president; Floyd Evans, vice president; George W. Dill, secretary-treasurer; Bob Pearson, Victory Taylor, and Frank Fox.

50 Years

May 10, 1969

Warren Barry will serve as president of the Moose Industrial Golf program for the new season. Serving with him during the year will be Reinhart Wobus, vice president, and Harry Fitzgerald, secretary and treasurer.

———

JACKSON CENTER – William S. Morris was named commander of Scherer Post, American Legion, at a meeting Thursday night.

Other officers are Ralph Sailor, first vice commander; Thomas Leininger, second vice commander; Ray Leininger, chaplain; Fred McGowan, service officer; and Lee Kaufman, historian. Russell Helmlinger is the retiring commander of the post.

———

Scoring a total of 1383 points out of a possible 1800, the Fairlawn FFA general livestock team took first place in the District 3 judging contest held May 6. Members of the winning team included Bill Putnam, Mark Barhorst and Tom Pulfer.

Second place went to the Botkins FFA team which scored a total of 1345 points. Dan Meyer, a member of the Botkins team, was the top individual scorer with 507 out of a possible 600 points.

25 Years

May 10, 1994

MINSTER – The Rev. Larry Wyen, former pastor at St. Augustine Catholic Church will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his ordination May 15 with a Mass of Thanksgiving at that church at 11:30 a.m. He served the Minster community for ten years beginning in 1983.

Wyen currently serves as pastor of St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry. He is the son of Cleona Wyen of Minster and the late Victor Wyen. He has 11 brothers and sisters.

———

Tonight’s CBS Evening News will have a local twist, as the television show is scheduled to air a story that was broken by Coin World, a publication of Amos Press Inc. of Sidney, concerning counterfeit $100 bills.

A freelance camera crew from Youngstown was at Amos Press, 911 Vandemark road, Friday afternoon to film the segment, which is set to air at 6:30 p.m. Bob Schieffer is the anchor.

The counterfeit bills were printed in Iran and have been showing up in big city drug deals in Florida and New York City according to William T. Gibbs, news editor for Coin World.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org