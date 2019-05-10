The bus sustained front end damage in the crash.

A bus driver failed to see a pickup truck coming and pulled out into the intersection of Paris Street and East Fourth Street in Minster hitting the side of the pickup truck. No one was in the bus other than the driver who was unharmed. The driver of the pickup truck was also unharmed and had no passengers. The accident occurred around 1:47 p.m. Friday, May 10. Minster Police are handling the investigation. Minster fire and EMS responded to the scene which was strewn with considerable debris according the the Minster police.