On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will presentation for the Police Officer of the Year and a proclamation for police week.

It is expected for council to adopt tree resolutions, and they are:

• To terminate an enterprise zone agreement and income tax sharing agreement executed with Fresh Unlimited dba Freshway Foods for non-performance;

• To authorize the grant of a revocable license to DP&L;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a special event use agreement with Raise the Roof for the Arts and to authorize the consumption and possession of alcohol on public property;

There will also be discussions on the Shelby Public Transit rates and the next steps for the income tax levy.

Council will also go into an executive session to prepare for the compensation of a public employee and the appointment of public official.

Records Commission

DAYTON — The Miami Conservancy District Records Commission will meet Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Miami conservancy District office, 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday, May 15, at 5 p.m. in the Workforce Hanger (library). Items on the agenda include administrative and board member reports, employment, contracts, resignations and accepting donations.

Tri-County Board of Directors

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services’ Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, May 15, at 6:45 p.m. at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.

Items on the agenda include board member recognition, committee reports and executive director’s report, along with any new business to be brought to the board..