In the Army now

Derek Bertke, far left, 18, of Minster, walks with Army Sgt. Seth Coey, of Lima, who came to Minster High School to present Bertke with a certificate of enlistment in the US Army. Bertke will be going into the Engineering Corp.. Walking with them, left to right, are Bertke’s grandpa Urban Bertke, of New Bremen, his father Dale Bertke and mother Karen Bertke, both of Minster. The presentation was held Thursday, May 9 during the Minster High School’s annual student awards program.

Derek Bertke, far left, 18, of Minster, walks with Army Sgt. Seth Coey, of Lima, who came to Minster High School to present Bertke with a certificate of enlistment in the US Army. Bertke will be going into the Engineering Corp.. Walking with them, left to right, are Bertke’s grandpa Urban Bertke, of New Bremen, his father Dale Bertke and mother Karen Bertke, both of Minster. The presentation was held Thursday, May 9 during the Minster High School’s annual student awards program. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN051419Awards.jpg Derek Bertke, far left, 18, of Minster, walks with Army Sgt. Seth Coey, of Lima, who came to Minster High School to present Bertke with a certificate of enlistment in the US Army. Bertke will be going into the Engineering Corp.. Walking with them, left to right, are Bertke’s grandpa Urban Bertke, of New Bremen, his father Dale Bertke and mother Karen Bertke, both of Minster. The presentation was held Thursday, May 9 during the Minster High School’s annual student awards program. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News