Finding the next generation of workers

Sidney High School student Frank Hoelscher, center, 19, of Sidney, son of Karen and Derwin Sandford, talks with Panel Control, Inc. supervisor Joe Bodenmiller, left, of Botkins, and Wells Bros. representative Natalie Plate, of Radnor, during a Workforce Partnership Career Networking Mingle: In-Demand Careers Event. High School juniors and seniors met with representatives from 16 companies to network for prospective jobs at the Sidney American Legion on Friday, May 10. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN051419Career.jpg Sidney High School student Frank Hoelscher, center, 19, of Sidney, son of Karen and Derwin Sandford, talks with Panel Control, Inc. supervisor Joe Bodenmiller, left, of Botkins, and Wells Bros. representative Natalie Plate, of Radnor, during a Workforce Partnership Career Networking Mingle: In-Demand Careers Event. High School juniors and seniors met with representatives from 16 companies to network for prospective jobs at the Sidney American Legion on Friday, May 10. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News