A century of living

A picture of Jane Babbitt as a child on the beach with her parents next to the famous Steel Pier in Atlantic City.

Jane Babbitt, center, of Ohio Living Dorothy Love, spends her 100th birthday with her daughters Debbie Wolfinger, left, of Sidney, and Beth Ferry, of Hockessin, Del.. The sisters brought cupcakes and three balloons, one balloon in the shape of the number one and the others in the shapes of zeros. Babbit was born on May 15 1919. When asked what does it feel like to be 100 Babbit responded, “Just like any other day.” Besides her two daughters she has 6 grandsons.