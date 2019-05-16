125 Years

May 16, 1894

The election of officers of the fire department resulted in the naming of John W. Kendall as chief; John W. Smith, assistant chief; Scott Kelley, engineer and driver of the hook and ladder wagon; and Rolla Bland, assistant engineer and driver of the hose cart.

———

At the meeting of council last night W.A. Graham, who is endeavoring to secure a telephone exchange in Sidney, asked that an instrument be placed in the central station of the fire department at $4 a month. the question of placing an instrument there was indefinitely postponed.

———

Charles Fox has resigned his position as clerk at the New Era restaurant. Ben McCullough will takie his place.

100 Years

May 16, 1919

The Gem and Royal theatres on North Main avenue, which have been conducted by C.E. Stiles for the past several months, have been sold to Harry and Charles McClure. The new proprietors will assume charge of the business on June 1.

———

Lieut. Frederick Steil arrived home from San Antonio, Tex., last evening to spend a few days with his mother. He has accepted a position with the Standard Oil Co. and has been assigned for work in China. He will sail on May 29 for Hong Kong where he will be located.

75 Years

May 16, 1944

Dr. Otto Mees, president of Capital University, Columbus, will give the address at the 50th annual commencement at Anna High school. Fourteen girls and 16 boys are included in the class, with Ruth Gritzmaker and Ruth Grilliot, co-valedictorians, and Dale Quellhorst, salutatorian.

———

Capt. Robert W. Moon, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.F. Moon, of Green township, has been awarded the U.S. Army Air medal and oak leaf cluster for paratroop missions over Italy. Presently stationed in England, he has been overseas since May 1943.

———

Allied troops in Italy today threatened a decisive flanking movement against the Gustav line, bulward of Cassino, by reaching the highway connecting that battered area with the sea.

50 Years

May 16, 1969

Douglas W. Milhoff, secretary-treasurer of the Mutual Federal Savings and Loan of Sidney, has been named secretary of District Three of the Ohio Savings and Loan League.

Millhouse was named at the spring conference of the district held Wednesday at the Delphos Country Club.

———

PHILADELPHIA – Home runs were the order of the day for the Cincinnati Reds. Alex Johnson and Lee May did the honors for the Reds Wednesday night when they each rapped solo homers to give Cincinnati a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

If the Reds take tonight’s game, the final in a three-game series, they will even their season record to 16-16 and be in a position to start climbing in the National League’s Western Division rankings.

25 Years

May 16, 1994

Plans for a multi-million dollar expansion to Lehman High School that would nearly double the size of the present facility were unveiled today by Principal Michael Barhorst.

The estimated $3.8 million construction project would add about 47,000 square feet to the parochial school located on Ohio 29 at Interstate 75. The school will begin a campaign to raise possibly up to $5 million to fund the project’s total cost.

The project’s centerpiece is a new gymnasium with a seating capacity of at least 2,000 spectators.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

