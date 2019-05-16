Allis-Chalmers group to be featured at annual show

SIDNEY – The 30th Annual Buckeye Farm Antiques show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds is set for Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26.

This year, the show will feature Allis-Chalmers tractors and equipment with Indiana-made engines, according to board member Esther Gaier of Jackson Center. Members of the statewide Buckeye Allis Club are sponsoring the event.

Gaier and her husband, Dennis “Red” Gaier, are founding members of The Buckeye Farm Antiques organization that now touts more than 400 members. The group began in 1988 with 36 founding members.

In the beginning, the show was part of the Auglaize County Fair providing a display of threshing machines. When it grew in popularity, the group began their own shows.

Three years ago, the show was moved to Shelby County from Auglaize County, where it had been held for many years.

Those interested may join the group during the weekend for $10.

Admission is $5 for those 13 and older. Those 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Camping sites will be open to exhibitors and the public alike.

Events and craft presentations include threshing and a corn shelling demonstration along with wood sculpture, primitive crafts, blacksmithing, sawmill and shingle mill demonstrations, craft and flea market and a parts area.

An antique tractor pull in Divisions I and II will be held Friday. At 8 a.m., a tractor pull sponsored by the Ohio State Antique Tractors Association is planned. At 9 a.m. Saturday, a consignment sale is set. A late model and kids tractor pull is planned for Saturday.

On Sunday, the Western Ohio Garden Tractors Pullers club will sponsor a Late Model Out of the Field tractor pull at noon. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 10th Annual Antique Car-Truck-Motorcycle show will be held.

A youth tractor pull will be held for youngsters aged 12-16 is set for 10 a.m. Sunday.

A garage sale and flea market will be held during the weekend.

Free entertainment will also be provided. On Friday night, the Al Best Band from Lima will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. On Saturday at 7 p.m., Jim Boedicker, of Lima, will provide guitar music, songs, jokes and storytelling. On Sunday, a clown will the stroll the grounds throughout the day, according to Gaier.

According to online information posted by the company, the first Allis-Chalmers Co. was formed in 1901 as an amalgamation of the Edward P. Allis Co., Fraser & Chalmers, the Gates Iron Works, and the industrial business line of the Dickson Manufacturing Co. It was reorganized in 1912 as the Allis-Chalmers Manufacturing Company.

During the next 70 years it became known from its farm equipment business’s orange tractors and silver combine harvesters. In the 1980s and 1990s a series of divestitures transformed the firm and eventually dissolved it. Its successors today are Allis-Chalmers Energy and AGCO.

For more information, the organization can be found online at www.buckeyefarmantiques.com.

Allis-Chalmers tractors and equipment will be featured at this year's Buckeye Farm Antique Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News

