125 Years

May 17, 1894

The Williams Stock Co., which has been playing a week’s engagement at the Monumental Opera House, left this afternoon for Anna, where it will finish the week. The company has been playing to poor houses here and believed it would be better received at Anna.

———

Yesterday the Grand Army veterans of Shelby county, aided by many friends in different parts of Ohio, won a great victory at the G.A.R. meeting at Canton, when Capt. E.E. Nutt, of this city, was elected to the position of department commander of Ohio. There are 722 G.A.R. posts in Ohio, with a membership of about 40,000 veterans. This year the headquarters of the Ohio G.A.R. will be in Sidney and it is probable a member of Neil Post may be adjutant general.

100 Years

May 17, 1919

At a meeting last night of the executive committee named by Mayor Forsyth to plan a welcome home for our soldier boys, it was unanimously agreed to hold the “Homecoming Celebration” on July 4th. Plans are to make this the greatest and most joyful celebration ever held in Western Ohio. Mayor Forsyth will act as chairman for the committee, with Thomas Van Etten, as secretary, and W.E. Kilborn, treasurer.

———

Charles Valentine has purchased the City Savings Parlor opposite the Monumental building from Harry Frey. He assumed charge of the business today.

75 Years

May 17, 1944

Walter VonMeyer was elected president of the Junior Hi-Y at Sidney High school when members met last evening. Jack Evans was named vice president; Bill Dunnavant, secretary; Roy Bulle, treasurer; and Dick Scheiber, chaplain.

———

David Lantz, a senior at Sidney High school, took top honors in physics in the state scholarship tests held recently, according to word received today from Columbus. Lantz was first in the district, first in division one, and first in the state. Twenty-three other Sidney High school students also received recognition at the state level.

———

Boss Johnson, of radio station WLW, will be the commencement speaker this evening at Botkins High school. There are 10 members in this year’s graduating class at the school.

50 Years

May 17, 1969

Richard Tebbe, son of Mrs. Vernon Tebbe, R.R. 1, Anna, has been named Future Farmer of the Month for May by the Anna chapter of the FFA.

A freshman at Anna High school, he was selected as Star Greenhand for his outstanding work with feeder pigs. Dick is vice president of the freshman class, played on the reserve basketball team, and has had over 200 feeder pigs since September 1968.

———

Three local keglers were cited for their outstanding performances during the past season, at the Shelby County Bowling Association’s meeting in Johnson’s Banquet House on Thursday night.

Jerry Knoop gained two awards on the basis of a high 192 average, and a tremendous series of 697. And both Louis Reier and Max Aiken shared the top game for the recent league season, with 289 each.

25 Years

May 17, 1994

SAN DIEGO (AP) – In a surreal moment that left players on both sides shaken, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning fractured a bone in his left arm and collapsed. The pop of Browning’s pitching arm could be heard in the press box.

“It’s weird. I’ve heard it before,” manager Davey Johnson said after the Reds’ 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. “You hear a sound like that, you know something’s wrong, regardless of what the ball does. Like a rifle shot, he fell right down.”

Browning fell to the ground after making a pitch in the sixth inning and was taken off on a stretcher. He fractured the humerus – the biggest bone between the elbow and shoulder – and spent the night at Scripps Clinic.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

