Roads closed due to flooding

SIDNEY – There is high water in several areas throughout the Ohio Department of Transportation’s northern counties.

Crews are keeping an eye on flooding conditions. The following routes are currently closed due to high water:

Auglaize County: State Route 29 at Plattner Pike

Champaign County: State Route 559 between U.S. 36 and State Route 161

Champaign County: State Route 814 at Stone Quarry Road

Logan County: State Route 245 between Township Road 1011 and State Route 117

Logan County: State Route 287 between State Route 245 and State Route 347

Shelby County: State Route 274 between Township Road 23 and State Route 235

Motorists who see high water on the roads should turn around and should not try to drive through flooded areas.