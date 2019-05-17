On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, May 20, at 9 a.m. at the board office to certify the results of the May 7 Primary Election. Also on the agenda for the meeting is up update of the ES&S new voting equipment, discussion on the summer conference and discussion on the Triad proposal and meeting with the Shelby County Commissioners. They will also discuss a special election in August and which polling location will be used.

Sidney Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include an executive session to consider the employment of public employees, accepting a resignation, accepting a donation and approving the student handbooks. Reports will also be given about maintenance, bus and custodial, elementary school and high school.

Edison State CC Board of Trustees

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at the Piqua campus.

Items on the agenda include approval of tuition charges for the fall 2019 school year; approval of the contract for the new sign and main entrance project; and ratification of the contract between the college and Edison State Education Association. Various reports will also be presented to the board.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney Records Commission will meet Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Administrative Conference Room in City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St.

Sidney Records Commission is created under Ohio Revised Code Section 149.39 for the purpose of providing rules for retention and disposal of records of the municipal corporation and to review applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records and schedules of records retention and disposition submitted by municipal offices.