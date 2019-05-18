Water search called off

A rescue boat floats in place in the flooded Great Miami River as Hussey’s patrons look on during a hunt for two men that had been reportedly stuck on a tree in the river on the east side of Port Jefferson around 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Sidney fire fighters, Port Jefferson firefighters and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office took part in the search. People reported to have seen the men leaving the area so the search was called off.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News