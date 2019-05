Doug Benson, of Sidney, plants Serrano pepper seeds along with other kinds of pepper seeds in the Agape Peoples garden Saturday, May 18. The garden was busy with people planting various things for the season.

Doug Benson, of Sidney, plants Serrano pepper seeds along with other kinds of pepper seeds in the Agape Peoples garden Saturday, May 18. The garden was busy with people planting various things for the season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN052119AgapeGarden.jpg Doug Benson, of Sidney, plants Serrano pepper seeds along with other kinds of pepper seeds in the Agape Peoples garden Saturday, May 18. The garden was busy with people planting various things for the season. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News