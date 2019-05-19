Riverside High School graduation held

Courtnie Smith, left, 18, daughter of Mindy and Alan Smith, and Jaxon Heath, both of DeGraff, 18 son of Duane and Gwen Heath take some selfies during their Riverside graduation Friday, May 17.

Riverside graduates prepare to enter their graduation ceremony Friday, May 17.

Riverside graduates perform one last time in the high school band during their Riverside graduation ceremony Friday, May 17.

Riverside High School principle Kelly Kauffman welcomes everyone is during the Riverside High School graduation ceremony Friday, May 17.

Students with high honors of a GPA 4.0+ line up to be recognized during their Riverside High School graduation ceremony Friday, May 17.

Riverside seniors line up to recieve their diplomas during their Riverside High School graduation ceremony Friday, May 17.

Riverside High School seniors turn their tassels during their Riverside High School graduation ceremony Friday, May 17.

Riverside graduates toss their caps at the end of their Riverside graduation ceremony Friday, May 17.

Riverside graduates pull out some humerous masks for photos during their Riverside graduation Friday, May 17.