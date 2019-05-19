Posted on by

Hardin-Houston students receive diplomas


Hardin-Houston seniors Kiaria Burkett, left, 18, daughter of Shawn and Teah Burkett takes a selfie with Lena Stangel, 18, daughter of Jason and Karen Stangel, during the Houston High School graduation Saturday, May 19.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

