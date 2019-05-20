Car crashes into massive sinkhole

One man was taken to Wilson Health by ambulance after a car went around a road closed sign on the 20000 block of Lefever Road and crashed into a sinkhole caused by recent rain. A second man in the car was not seriously injured. Maplewood firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the injured man from the car. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. The accident occurred around 3:20 a.m. Monday, May 20.

