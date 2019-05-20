Special election set for Aug. 6

SIDNEY — An August special election was discussed by the Shelby County Board of Elections during its meeting Monday morning.

The election, which is for residents of Franklin Township — but excluding those who reside in the village of Anna and the city of Sidney — deals with two renewal tax levies for maintaining fire and emergency medical services.

The first levy is a tax renewal not to exceed .6 mills of each $1 of property valuation. It is for five years and will begin in 2019 with first collection being due in 2020.

The second levy is for a renewal and increase of funds. It will not exceed .6 mills for each $1 of property valuation. The levy is for a five-year period and will begin in 2019 with first collection of funds in 2020.

The Franklin Township building will be the polling location for the election.

Member Merrill Asher expressed concern over the lack of numbering on ballots with the new ballot system. The new equipment allows the board to print out ballots as needed for an election. The board agreed that more accountability is needed and a solution should be sought.

Board members also discussed a new polling location to replace the VFW hall which is currently closed to the public after being sold. Director Pamela Kerrigan said that three locations had already declined though more were up for consideration. Chairman James F. Kerg Jr. emphasized the importance of a familiar voting location being found before the November election. Possible locations will be discussed in the next meeting.

In other business, the board:

• Discussed implementation of the new M200 and ExpressVote machines.

• Discussed the summer conference.

• Discussed meeting with the Shelby County Commissioners Tuesday morning to review the Triad proposal.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, June 24, at 4 p.m. at the board office.

