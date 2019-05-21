Thank you!

Sidney Care Center recently held a community pancake breakfast for organizations and community officials who help make Sidney a better place to live. Probate Juvenile Judge Jeff Beigel receives some pancakes from Stefanie Hale, Sidney care Center admissions and marketing director. They also served sausages, fruit, juices, and other breakfast foods.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News