JC garage fire ruled accidental

JACKSON CENTER — A Jackson Center garage fire that occurred Sunday afternoon has been been ruled accidental.

Jackson Center Fire Chief Jerry Davis said they received a call an attached garage to the home at 603 E. College St. in Jackson Center was on fire Sunday, May 19 a little after 2 p.m.

Due to recent flooding in the area, some contents in the garage were submerged under water, Davis said. An extension cord submerged in water that was still plugged in is what caused the fire, he said.

Davis explained that Tyler White, who resides at the house with his wife McKenzie and their children, heard something pop or a small explosion come from the garage. He opened the door leading into the garage to check out the sound, saw the fire and immediately closed the door. White then got his wife and children outside to safety and called 911, David said.

The fire was contained to the garage because White closed the door leading into the home, Davis said. Some smoke damage was extended to the inside of the home, but no damage to the structure, he said.

“It definitely was a positive contributing factor that the door was closed to contain the fire to the garage,” Davis said.

He noted there was quiet a bit of smoke and heat damage to a corner of the garage and it contents.

“It was a really quick knock down (of the fire) by us. The fire was out pretty quick, then after the flames were knocked down, we looked for extension (of the flames) through the roof and the door. We cut a couple of ventilation holes in the roof,” Davis said.

Jackson Center Fire Department responded to the fire at 2:11 p.m. with the mutual aid of Anna, Botkins, Kettlersville and Van Buren Township Fire Departments. Jackson Center Police Department and Anna Recuse also responded to the scene. The Jackson Center electric department responded to secure the electricity.

The structure loss is estimated between $5,000 to $10,000. The contents’ loss is estimated at $3,000 to $5,000, Davis said.

The home is owned by McKenzie’s father, Ron Maloon. Davis said the Whites are staying with family while the smoke damage is cleaned.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters during the incident.

