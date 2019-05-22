125 Years

May 22, 1894

Lima parties are proposing the construction of an electric railway line to run south from St. Marys to Piqua and also connect Wapakoneta and Celina with St. Marys. The proposed line would run through the western part of this county and probably take in Loramies, Wynant, Oran, Hardin and Lockington.

———

O.W. Nisewonger won the five-mile rate conducted by the Valley City Cycling club last night. The route was from McCracken’s corner east of the Deam pike to the McCloskey School house, south to the Plattsville pike, west on Plattsville pike to Orange pike and then north to the starting point. Nine wheelmen competed with Nisewonger’s time of 16.10 being the best.

———

Miss Jennie Voisard has opened an ice cream parlor at 1212 North Main avenue. She will also sell cigar and tobacco.

100 Years

May 22, 1919

Sunday was a gala day for the members of the Mt. Vernon Baptist church, the occasion being a homecoming and mortgage burning. A large number of visitors from surrounding cities were in attendance for the services which began in the morning and continued throughout the afternoon and evening. The program was arranged by the pastor, Rev. T.D. Haithcock, assisted by a committee of Dick Denmark, Walter King and George Haithcock.

———

After being missing for a week, Harry Hawker, the British aviator, and his companion, were reported safe yesterday. Forced down in the Atlantic by engine trouble, they were rescued 800 miles short of their goal by a tramp steamer.

75 Years

May 22, 1944

C.D. Beck and Co., local bus body manufacturers, has completed production on their 1943 quota of 100 buses which was not received until last December, and have started production on the 1944 quota of 200 buses, C.D. Beck, president, said today. The 1945 quota for Beck buses will be 245, according to word received by officials of the local firm.

———

Rev. A.J. Long, pastor of the Church of Christ here, has been named president of the Ohio ministers of the denomination for the coming year. He was elected at the annual convention of Ohio Churches of Christ held in Ashland this week. There are 522 Churches of Christ in Ohio and approximately the same number of ministers reside in the state.

50 Years

May 22, 1969

Norris Cromes of Sidney was named president of the Third District of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association at a meeting in St. Marys Thursday night.

Among those attending the dinner were Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Van Horn of Jackson Center and Mrs. Norris Cromes.

———

“He’s in good spirits and is looking forward to coming home.” That was the word this morning by Mrs. Franklin Clark of Maplewood about her son Army Private First Class Michael Jay Clark now in Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, D.C.

She and two neighbors, Leroy Gehle and his daughter Gail, made the trip to Washington and return by air Sunday after learning Friday night Clark had been evacuated from an American hospital in Japan only a few hours earlier. The Shelby County soldier was wounded by fragments from a booby trap while on a combat operation May 10 in Vietnam.

———

An impressive candle light service was conducted by Mrs. Kenneth Gamertsfelder, installing officer and a past president of Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, when Mrs. Donald Abbott assumed the office of president for the 1969-1970 social season.

Other officers in the ceremony were Mrs. Glen Phillips, vice president; Mrs. Lloyd Applegate, recording secretary; Mrs. Leo Steinke, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Donald Kessler, treasurer; Mrs. Gene Derringer, sergeant at arms; Mrs. Norbert Gelhaus, historian; Miss Vera D Ginn, pledge supervisor; and Mrs. Donald Lochard, press correspondent.

25 Years

May 22, 1994

Sidney Police Officer Jerry Dempski was named Shelby County Officer of the Year at the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School’s annual Miami-Shelby Peace Officer Ceremony.

Dempski is Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer with the police department. He has been with the department almost 10 years, four of them as DARE officer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

