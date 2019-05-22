Holy Angels hold graduation ceremony

Holy Angels students attend their graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 21.

The Rev. Frank Amberger leads a prayer at the Holy Angels graduation Tuesday, May 21.

Holy Angels Salutatorian Jude Schmiesing, of Sidney, 14, addresses the class. He is the son of Greg and Christina Schmiesing.

Holy Angels Valedictorian David Brunner, of Sidney, 14, son of John Brunner and Julie DeDomenic, addresses his graduating class Tuesday, May 21.

The Rev. Frank Amberger hands a diploma to Justin Chapman, of Sidney, 14, son of Lowell and Michelle Chapman, during the Holy Angels graduation Tuesday, May 21.

Holy Angels students clap as they take turns going up to get their diplomas during the Holy Angels graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 21.

Ellie Waldsmith speaks during the Holy Angels graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 21.

Ellie Waldsmith, left, hands out the outstanding Christian award to Kaitlyn Forkamp, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Doug and Jessica Forkamp, during the Holy Angels graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 21.

Holy Angels students come in at the start of the Holy Angels graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 21.