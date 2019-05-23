City not affiliated with American Water Resources

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney is not affiliated with American Water Resources (AWR), a company offering water and sewer line service coverage.

Sidney residents may receive notices in the mail from AWR offering water service line coverage at a special introductory rate and that they use local, independent contractors for repair services.

The city is not affiliated with nor can provide a recommendation on using American Water Resources, according to a city of Sidney press release. Sidney residents are not required to sign an agreement with this company for repair services.

The Better Business Bureau recommends consumers review the water and sewer service line coverage details to be sure they understand the conditions under which their service plan applies. Coverage details and exclusions can be obtained by calling 1-855-800-5195 or by accessing the following website: www.awrusa.com.