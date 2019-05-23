A dy-no-mite day at the park

Riding a purple dinosaur at Tawawa Park Thursday, May 23, are Landon Cantrell, left, 14, of Houston, son of Jodi and Rick Cantrell, and Thaine Hamilton, 14, of Anna, son of Alex and Rebecca Hamilton. The two boys were at the park with a good portion of their Anna eighth-grade class for an incentive trip. Students could come on the trip if they met certain requirements based on their grades, behavior, attendance and assignment completion. The students also had a picnic.

Riding a purple dinosaur at Tawawa Park Thursday, May 23, are Landon Cantrell, left, 14, of Houston, son of Jodi and Rick Cantrell, and Thaine Hamilton, 14, of Anna, son of Alex and Rebecca Hamilton. The two boys were at the park with a good portion of their Anna eighth-grade class for an incentive trip. Students could come on the trip if they met certain requirements based on their grades, behavior, attendance and assignment completion. The students also had a picnic. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN052419Dinosaur.jpg Riding a purple dinosaur at Tawawa Park Thursday, May 23, are Landon Cantrell, left, 14, of Houston, son of Jodi and Rick Cantrell, and Thaine Hamilton, 14, of Anna, son of Alex and Rebecca Hamilton. The two boys were at the park with a good portion of their Anna eighth-grade class for an incentive trip. Students could come on the trip if they met certain requirements based on their grades, behavior, attendance and assignment completion. The students also had a picnic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News