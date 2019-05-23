Northwood Elementary Principal Eric Barr leaves Sidney for job with Delaware City Schools

SIDNEY – Sidney City Schools is searching for a new elementary principal following the resignation of Northwood Elementary Principal Eric Barr.

Barr resigned from Sidney City Schools to become the principal at Woodward Elementary School within Delaware City Schools. He’s making the move to be closer to Columbus, where his wife works, Sidney Superintendent Bob Humble said.

“It’s always difficult when you lose someone of Eric’s caliber,” Humble said. “He’s going to be sorely missed, but we wish him well. I think he’s going to be tremendous at his new position.”

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved Barr as the new Woodward Elementary School principal during Monday’s board meeting. Barr is replacing Ryan Malany, who is leaving to become the principal of Jonathan Alder Junior High in Plain City.

“I wanted to thank the board for the opportunity,” Barr said at the Monday meeting, according to the Delaware Gazette. “I’m really excited about the opportunity to join Delaware City Schools at Woodward Elementary. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s a very, very similar school to the school which I’m currently the principal of in Sidney, Ohio. I’m looking forward to seeing the students and staff, and I wish them a wonderful summer. Thank you for the opportunity.”

Barr is scheduled to begin his new position in Delaware on July 10. He’ll continue working in Sidney through most of June, Humble said.

Barr joined Sidney City Schools in January 2014, prior to which he was the assistant principal at Fairlawn Local Schools. With Sidney, Barr was the principal at Northwood Elementary, which served more than 500 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Michael Moore, who is the principal at Sidney’s Emerson Elementary, is set to replace Barr as the principal at Northwood Elementary. Sidney City Schools will look for a new Emerson Elementary principal, a position Humble hopes to have filled by the end of June.

Moore will have a different role than Barr did at Northwood Elementary as Sidney City Schools is reconfiguring its elementary schools this summer. Northwood will be for all of the district’s third and fourth grade students when it begins the 2019-20 school year in September.

Elsewhere, Whittier Elementary School will be for Sidney City Schools’ preschool students, Emerson Elementary School and Longfellow Elementary School will be for kindergarten through second grade students, and Sidney Middle School will be for fifth through eighth grade students.

Barr https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_Barr.jpg Barr

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach this writer at kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-538-4824.