Drugs lead two to state prison

SIDNEY – A city man currently in state prison has received a second sentence involving illegal drug trafficking of cocaine. Another Sidney man was also incarcerated on drug-related charges.

The cases were among those heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

In a Hamilton County case, Carlos Wilson, 44, Pickaway Correctional Institution, was sentenced to 11 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on Sept. 25 for trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.

Locally on Monday, May 20, Wilson was ordered to serve a second 11-month sentence for trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, by Judge James Stevenson. The term will be served consecutively or after the first sentence has been fulfilled.

In a negotiated settlement, Wilson pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested Sept. 5 with cocaine.

Online court records indicate Stevenson factored in Wilson’s criminal history and that he was also arrested while awaiting trial in the Hamilton County case.

Christopher M. Wade, 41, 607 N. Miami Ave., was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. In a pretrial agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend a six-month prison sentence for Wade.

Wade and Denise Bradley, 42, 5092 Dawson Road, Houston, were arrested on Dec. 28 following a drug raid at Wade’s residence. Both were found in possession of Methamphetamine.

According to authorities, due to the arrest history of the known occupants, the warrant execution was deemed an “elevated risk,” resulting in entry gained by tactical officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police departments.

Previously, Bradley was sentenced to 11 months at the ODRC Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Dale E. Aselage, 55, 178 S. Frankfort St., Minster, was sentenced to 60 days in the Shelby County Jail on two counts of assault, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was accused of engaging in sexual activity for two years with a mentally impaired person.

He was also placed on five years of probation, ordered to successfully undergo treatment through a psychological sexual evaluation, was fined $200 on each count and was assessed court costs.

He will report to the county jail on June 10 and participate in the facility’s work release program.

In other cases:

• Adrian L. Gregory, 33, 1224 Garfield Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, during his status conference. When sentenced he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Records indicate that on Dec. 10, Gregory entered a Chevy Trailblazer parked at Sidney Foodtown, 1010 Wapakoneta Ave., with the engine running. He was arrested a short time later along southbound Interstate 75 south of Fair Road.

Assault, burglary cases

• Daniel R. Fitzpatrick, 23, Conover, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, during his status conference. When sentenced he faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Records note attorneys will recommend community control sanctions.

He was found guilty to injuring a person on April 12 by fracturing an orbital bone and causing bleeding on the brain.

• Timothy A. Lamb II, 30, 1220 Morris Ave., entered a guilty plea to a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony. When sentenced on July 8, he faces a maximum of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

On March 25, Lamb broke into a residence at 1214 Morris Ave. with a person likely present.

• Kyle L. Freeman, 27, 313 E. Court St., was sentenced to participate in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) or MonDay programs as part of his five years of probation, on a charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

He must also forfeit $460 in cash derived from drug sales and was assessed court costs. He was arrested June 18 in possession of items used to package and transport marijuana.

• Christy Wilkins, 44, 1915 Shawnee Drive, failed to appear for her sentencing recently. Stevenson ordered her $5,000 bond be forfeited and a warrant for her arrest was issued. She was to be sentenced on charges of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was arrested June 18 in possession of Methamphetamine and heroin.

When sentenced, she faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $3,500 fine.

• Crystal N. Fields, 30, 710 Taft St., was placed on five years of community control on two counts of trafficking in drugs, each fourth and fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested for selling cocaine on May 7 and 10.

She was also ordered to obtain her GED, undergo drug and alcohol treatment, to gain and maintain employment, was fined $150 on each count and assessed court costs.

• Paul Adkins, 53, 224 Brooklyn Ave., was placed on five years of probation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to complete the WORTH program assessed court costs.

He was arrested on Dec. 19 for selling Fentanyl.

• Hayley O’Reilly, 19, Covington, was placed on five years of probation on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She had been arrested with Methamphetamine on June 5.

She was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling and complete the Thinking for a Change program.

By Jim Painter

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

