Cemetery preservation workshop planned

ARCANUM – Jointly sponsored by the Twin Township trustees and Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, an all-day hands-on-workshop will provide correct and safe methods to clean stones and fix head stones as well as information on preserving cemeteries.

Instructor Mark Morton from Gravestone Guardians of Ohio will lead the class, which is scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 20 at Ithaca Cemetery.

The class size limited to 20-25. The cost is $30 for each pre-paid participants. Individuals can register at www.arcanumhistoricalsociety.org. Full details are on registration form regarding checks and mailing.

The rain date is July 27. There will be no refunds unless the class is canceled. The deadline to register is July 8 unless it is filled before.

This cemetery preservation class is for those who are new to the field of cemetery preservation only. Those with extensive experience or those actively working in this field need not apply through registration.

For questions about the class, contact Morton at https://www.facebook.com/Gravestone-Guardians-of-Ohio-538662842826649/.

For questions about registration and payment, contact Annette Stewart with AWTHS by emailing contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org or through messenger on the AWTHS Facebook page.

For those without email/internet, forms will be available to register at AWTHS during open hours, the first two Saturdays of the month during summer months. Forms also are at Arcanum Public Library.