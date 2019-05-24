Lowe’s honors fallen military members

SIDNEY – A parking spot at Lowe’s normally reserved for veterans will not be used by any vehicles this weekend in remembrance of military members who died serving their country.

Every Lowe’s across the United States, including the Sidney store, is reserving one parking spot for fallen veterans during the Memorial Day weekend.

“I think it’s definitely the least that we can do to show our support,” said Vicky Smith, the store manager at Lowe’s in Sidney.

Lowe’s employees Thomas Steiger, a veteran of the Army, and Tim Ritter, a veteran of the Air Force, took time out of work Thursday evening to create the Memorial Day display in Sidney. It features an American flag, a battlefield cross, potted plants and a sign that states, “For Memorial Day Lowe’s is reserving a parking spot in honor of our fallen military members.”

This is the first year Lowe’s has set aside a parking spot in honor of veterans who died serving their country. The company has other initiatives to recognize the military including designating four parking spots for veterans, giving veterans a 10 percent discount on purchases and offering special vests for employees who are veterans.

“It’s a very big initiative for the company to take care of those veterans,” Smith said.

Steiger said he loves working for a company that offers special benefits for its veteran employees and ensures they have time off for Department of Veterans Affairs appointments. He’s also grateful that Lowe’s allowed him and Ritter to create the display to honor those who didn’t make it home.

“I’m still able to walk, breathe and talk, kiss my kids,” Steiger said. “Those other people aren’t. That’s why we do it.”

A parking space at Lowe’s in Sidney has been dedicated to individuals who died serving in the military for Memorial Day weekend. Pictured are Lowe’s employees, front row, left to right, Ron Simon, an Army veteran; Terry Wilcox, a Marine Corps veteran; Ed York, a Navy veteran; Tim Ritter, an Air Force veteran; back row, left to right, Ed Sauers, an Army and Marine Corps veteran; and Thomas Steiger, an Army veteran. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_PRINT-IMGP0551-2.jpg A parking space at Lowe’s in Sidney has been dedicated to individuals who died serving in the military for Memorial Day weekend. Pictured are Lowe’s employees, front row, left to right, Ron Simon, an Army veteran; Terry Wilcox, a Marine Corps veteran; Ed York, a Navy veteran; Tim Ritter, an Air Force veteran; back row, left to right, Ed Sauers, an Army and Marine Corps veteran; and Thomas Steiger, an Army veteran. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-538-4824.