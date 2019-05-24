SCARF hosts fundraisers for animal shelter, adoption center

SIDNEY – Community members can be a permanent part of the new Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center by pledging support to be listed on the PAWS of Fame or with a personalized paver.

Personalized naturally cut stone pavers will be featured in the new courtyard and other various areas outside of the facility. Donors can honor a loved one, feature a company/organization or recognize a cherished pet.

Brick pavers are for donations of $100-$499. The deadline is July 1.

Donors can honor a loved one, feature a company or organization or recognize a cherished pet with their name listed on the PAWS of Fame Wall in the new shelter. Donations can be paid over a three-year period and are tax-deductible. The deadline is June 1.

PAWS of Fame opportunities include the $500 Shih-Tzu Level, $1,000 Cocker Spaniel Level, $2,500 Border Collie Level, $5,000 Golden Retriever Level and $5,000 Great Dane Level.

All donors will be acknowledged on helpshelbycountyanimals.com and on the group’s Facebook page.

For more information, email helpshelbycountyanimals@gmail.com.