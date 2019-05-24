Walking to fight cystic fibrosis

Taking part in the sixth annual Sidney Great Strides 5K Walk for Cystic Fibrosis Sunday, May 19 are, left to right, Emily Mueller, of Sidney, and Heather Redinbo, and Amanda Arthur, both of Piqua. The walk took place at Custenborder Field but was cut a little short due to rain. The three women were walking for Luke Bemus who attends The Valley Church in Piqua with them.

Taking part in the sixth annual Sidney Great Strides 5K Walk for Cystic Fibrosis Sunday, May 19 are, left to right, Emily Mueller, of Sidney, and Heather Redinbo, and Amanda Arthur, both of Piqua. The walk took place at Custenborder Field but was cut a little short due to rain. The three women were walking for Luke Bemus who attends The Valley Church in Piqua with them. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN052519CysticWalk.jpg Taking part in the sixth annual Sidney Great Strides 5K Walk for Cystic Fibrosis Sunday, May 19 are, left to right, Emily Mueller, of Sidney, and Heather Redinbo, and Amanda Arthur, both of Piqua. The walk took place at Custenborder Field but was cut a little short due to rain. The three women were walking for Luke Bemus who attends The Valley Church in Piqua with them. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News