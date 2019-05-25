125 Years

May 25, 1894

Mr. Sid Black, the famous bicycle rider of the world, will give an exhibition of trick riding at 2 p.m. Saturday on North Main avenue, after which he will ride down the court house steps.

———

Web Bland went to Bradford this morning, where he will play with the Versailles ball club in a game with Bradford.

———

The Valley City Cycling Club will make a run this evening. Leaving the club room at 6:45, they will ride to Sulphur Heights, where a five-mile race will be made. Loudenback and Donaldson, bicycle agents, have donated a silver medal to the club and the person winning the race this evening will be given the medal.

100 Years

May 25, 1919

The dining room and gym of the high school were the scenes last night when members of the junior class entertained the senior class for the annual affair. John Milholland, president of the senior class was the toastmaster for the program in which Mary Salgabter, Robert Bender, Eileen Wagoner, James Lytle, Mr. Dollinger, Mr. Laudenback, and Mr. Bingham took part. Other senior class officers are Marian Cook, vice president, and Charles Green, secretary and treasurer.

———

Formal opening of the Sidney Country Club will be held the afternoon and evening of Memorial Day. A golf tournament is being planned and a dinner will be served at 6 o’clock.

———

Mrs. L.M. Studevant was elected president of Junior Shakespeare club when members met yesterday afternoon with Mrs. C.F. Hickok. Named to serve with Mrs. Studevant were: Mrs. W.T. Amos, vice president; Mrs. C.R. Eshelman, secretary’ and Mrs. T.D. VanEtten, treasurer.

75 Years

May 25, 1944

The Sidney Youth Foundation, a local organization set up to plan and carry out a supervised recreation and educational program for the young men and women of the community, will start its program on June, Coach John Kerekes, director, said today.

———

Carl W. Lehman was elected chairman of the Democratic central and executive committees of Shelby county at the organization meeting last night. Serving with Lehman will be Frank A. Ernst, as vice chairman, and Carl W. Korn, of Montra, secretary and treasurer.

———

The city manager form of government was discussed by Mayor John Sexauer and Service Director Rex Price, when they spoke at the May meeting of the Retail Merchants Association in the Hotel Wagner last night.

———

Dr. Harry W. Barr, superintendent of the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home, will deliver the 1944 Memorial Day address at the public service to be held on the south steps of the courthouse Sunday afternoon. The traditional parade will precede the program and also move to the cemetery later in the afternoon.

50 Years

May 25, 1969

VERSAILLES – Word of the death in Vietnam action of Army Private First Class John Wayne Richards, 19, son of Leroy and Dorothy Yingst Richards, was made known here late Friday. Family members received the word from two Dayton Army officers but they lacked information as to many of the particulars.

A native of Piqua, who spent nearly all his life here, he was graduated from Versailles High School in 1968. Before entering service in October 1968 he was an employee of Subler Transfer.

———

Herbert Wert, superintendent at Fairlawn, was honored by his associates in that school system at a surprise dinner party Wednesday evening at the Johnson Banquet House.

Members of the staff were joined by the board of education for the affair, arranged as a tribute to Wert’s years of service in the field of education. He will retire on July 1 after more than 43 years in school work.

25 Years

May 25, 1994

MAPLEWOOD – David Bunker had all but given up hope that he would be accepted into the U.S. Army Academy at West Point. He was making plans to attend Xavier University on an ROTC scholarship.

When the family returned home from work and school last Friday, however, an envelope delivered by UPS was on the front porch of their 20500 Meranda road home near Maplewood. The letter confirmed that Bunker had been appointed to attend the military academy. “It really caught me by surprise,” Bunker said. “We’ve all been pretty excited about it since we heard the news,” said his mother.

The son of Michael and Joyce Bunker, he is to report June 27 for basic cadet training. The U.S. government will pay for Bunker’s education, and provide monthly pay. The only expense he must meet is $1,500 deposit for his uniforms.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

