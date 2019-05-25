Edison State names employees of the semester

PIQUA – Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance at its most recent all-campus meeting in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

The Employee of the Semester award speaks to Edison State’s commitment to quality and sustaining positive employee engagement.

“These employees make a difference to Edison State and members of the campus community, go above and beyond expectations, excel as team players and strive to demonstrate the college’s core values,” Executive Director of Human Resources Linda Peltier said.

Lisa Hartwig, assistant professor of mathematics, and Lisa Hall, student financial aid verification and technical specialist, were named the spring 2019 employees of the semester. The honorees were presented with personalized plaques and reserved parking spaces for the upcoming fall semester.

Hartwig, of Covington, was selected for her tireless commitment to Edison State students.

“When the trend is to require less developmental math, she argues for the many students that need and want the developmental work to build confidence and mathematically maturity before moving on to college level math,” a nominator said. “She is consistently a part of the committees focused on doing what is best for our students.

“The math department works extremely well together in no small part because of Lisa’s attitude and willingness to work with everyone while seeing projects through to the end.”

Hartwig has been an employee of Edison State since 2007 and holds a Master of Education degree from Bowling Green State University.

Hall, of Piqua, was selected for going the extra mile when students, faculty or staff need assistance.

“Lisa has stepped up and taken charge while the financial aid department has been short staffed. She goes out of her way to provide help and answers for our students and staff,” a nominator said.

“Lisa is always on a mission to learn more about financial aid processes. She loves the challenge of figuring out processes she doesn’t know. When I ask Lisa about a process that I don’t know, she tells me – let me think about it and do some research, and I’ll get back to you. I have never met someone who is so compassionate about financial aid.”

Hall has been employed at Edison State for a combined total of eight years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Northern University.

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to the performance excellence goals, core values and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Those eligible for the award are nominated by their peers and then selected by the Valuing People Committee.