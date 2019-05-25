Sidney resident receives academic honor at Benedictine College

ATCHISON, Kan. – Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester.

Miriam Bezy, of Sidney, was recently named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester, which ended May 7.

Any full time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s List. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 1,914 students on campus for 2018-19 academic year, 152 made the President’s List and 559 made the Dean’s List.

