Sidney HS seniors receive diplomas

Sindey High School seniors perform with the Sidney High Choir during their graduation ceremony Saturday, May 25.

Josh Zimmerman, left, gets help with his tie from Alex Cost before the start of their Sidney High School graduation ceremony Saturday, May 25.

Sidney High School senior Olivia White, left, helps straighten the mortarboard of Taylor Williams before the start of their graduation ceremony Saturday, May 25.

Family and friends attend the Sidney High School graduation ceremony Saturday, May 25.

Sidney High School class president Alyssa Chavez adresses her class during the Sidney High School graduation ceremony Saturday, May 25.

Sidney High School seniors move their tassels during the Sidney High School graduation ceremony Saturday, May 25.

Sidney High School graduates walk away with their diplomas at the end of their graduation ceremony Saturday, May 25.

Tom Behr, far right, takes a photo of his niece, Tiffany Behr, left to right, and her fellow graduates, Sara Gibson and Ashlyn Figuracion, during the Sidney High School graduation ceremony Saturday, May 25.

Sidney High School senior Payton Boshears receives her diploma during the Sidney High School graduation ceremony Saturday, May 25. Boshears graduated Cum Laude she also graduated from Edison State with an associate degree.

Sidney High School graduates toss their caps at the end of their Sidney High School graduation ceremony Saturday, May 25.