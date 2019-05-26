Christian Academy seniors attend commencement

Christian Academy seniors Blake Lochard, left, of Russia, and Chuck Adkins, of Sidney, take a selfie before the start of their commencement ceremony Friday, May 24.

Christian Academy senior Hannah Heaberlin, left, helps Alexandria Baughman, both of sidney with her outfit before the start of their commencement ceremony Friday, May 24.

Christian Academy senior Chuck Adkins, right, gets a hug from his father Doug Adkins, both of Sidney, before the start of Chuck Adkins’ commencement ceremony Friday, May 24.

Parents and Christian Academy students gather in the library for a prayer before the start of the Class of 2019’s commencement ceremony Friday, May 24.

The Christian Academy graduates are shown on a screen during the Christian Academy commencement ceremony Friday, May 24.

The Christian Academy High School show choir preforms while directed by Maureen Joines during the Christian Academy commencement ceremony Friday, May 24.

Christian Academy board president Todd Miller welcomes everyone to the Christian Academy commencement ceremony Friday, May 24.

Family, friends and fellow classmates listen as Valedictorian Alexandria Baughman gives her speech during the Christian Academy commencement ceremony Friday, May 24.

The four Christian Academy seniors clap during their Christian Academy commencement ceremony Friday, May 24.

Rusty Kirkpatrick, right, director of students, congratulates Christian Academy Salutatorian Hannah Heaberlin for her achievments during the Christian Academy commencement ceremony Friday, May 24.