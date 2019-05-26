Posted on by

Minster HS commencement honors seniors


Minster Symphonic Band under dirction of Nicholas Baird during the Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Minster Symphonic Band under dirction of Nicholas Baird during the Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Skylar Albers speaks during her Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Salutatorian Jay Prenger speaks during his Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Appointment to United States Military Academy at West Point was made by Lt. Colonel Gary M. Koenig, USA, retired, for Madeline Grace Magoto during the Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Minster Superintendent Brenda Boeke, gives Logan Nathaniel Lazier the Larry Ray Award during the Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Kaitlynn Ann Albers is recognized during the Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Derek Sergey Bertke is recognized during the Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Jack Nicholas Heitbrink is given his diploma during the Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Minster High School seniors turn their tassels during their Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Minster High School seniors toss their caps during their Minster High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.


David Pence | Sidney Daily News

