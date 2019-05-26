Russia students receive diplomas

A framed photo of all the Russia seniors.

Valedictorian Samantha Gaerke, left, gets help adjusting her cap from her dad, Jason Gaerke, before the Russia graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Gavin George gets his trumpet ready to play with the band during theRussia graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Russia seniors get ready for their Russia graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Russia seniors get ready for their Russia graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Russia seniors pose for photos before their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Russia seniors pose for photos before their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Russia seniors get ready for their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Awards for Russia seniors wait to be handed out before the Russia graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

The Russia senior boys prepare for a group photo before the Russia graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.