Anna seniors graduate

Preston Shannon, left, adjusts the tie of Austin Fry during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Anna seniors fidgit as they wait for their Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Selena York, left, helps with the mortarboard of Sierra Williams before the start of their Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Graduates file into the gymnasium during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Isaac Dodds walks down the aisle during the processional of the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Anna graduates take their seats in preparation for the ceremonies Sunday, May 26.

Luke Cantrell marches to his seat in the processional during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Hannah Shoemaker gives the senior address during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Superintendent Andrew Bixler welcomes the families and friends of the graduates during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.

Giving a thumbs up are Anna seniors Evan Argabright, left to right, Kelsie McKinney, Grace Maurer, and Jacob Fogt, during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 26.