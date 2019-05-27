Community Days celebrates county’s bicentennial

JACKSON CENTER — “Celebrating 200 Years of Shelby County” is the theme for this year’s Jackson Center Community Days and residents of Jackson Center are gearing up for their annual weekend of fun slated for Thursday, May 30, through Sunday, June 2. The schedule of events indicates it will be a busy weekend offering lots of great food and entertainment for all those attending. The event will coincide with “Alumapalooza 10” the 10th annual Airstream jamboree held in the village at the Airstream Inc. manufacturing facility grounds on the west side of town.

Jackson Center Village Administrator Bruce Metz is very excited about this year’s event and confirmed it is the great community spirit that makes it such a success year after year.

“Community Days is something we look forward to every year and this year will be no exception. We have some special things planned in conjunction with the Shelby County Bicentennial Celebration and a long list of entertainment and activities for all ages; it promises be a good time for all who come to celebrate with us. We have lots of fun things lined up for children who will attend and we will have free pony rides for the kids Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m,” Metz said. Several food vendors will open at 5:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon with musical entertainment provided later in that evening at by Jenna Drees at the entertainment tent from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Also the Community Days Queen and little Miss Jackson Center Contest will also be held that evening at the JC High School gym beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Though some activities are scheduled for Thursday evening the official kick-off begins at 6 p.m. Friday evening. JC village officials and the Shelby County commissioners will be on hand with the public to welcome a skydiver that will land at the baseball field delivering a huge 10 foot by 15 foot Bicentennial flag. After the landing, the crowd will then proceed to the firehouse where a toast will be made to launch the festivities featuring a limited supply of Shelby County Bicentennial Beer.

The commissioners will be on hand to speak during the festivities and later the flag be displayed on the side of the firehouse for all to see during the weekend celebration. Friday beginning at 5 p.m. there will be games of chance in the entertainment tent (wheel of fortune, showdown-cards, and bingo: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 6 p.m.-close) and at 8 p.m. entertainment will be provided by Main Street Dueling Pianos.

Saturday gets off to an early start at 7 a.m. with a pancake and omelet breakfast at the firehouse sponsored by the sons of the American Legion. Shortly afterward the Tiger Trot 5K race and One Mile Fun Run will take place inside the village. There will be plenty of age groups, door prizes and water stations. There is a $5 fee for the fun run and $25 fee to enter the 5K run, all proceeds will be donated to the JC Boosters. For more info contact Travis Elsass, telsasss@hufferchiropractic.com

Kids of all ages will have a chance to participate in a number of fun-filled activities on Saturday including tractor races and a dodge ball tournament.

The village will also be holding the 21st Annual Community Days Car, Bike and Truck Show on Saturday with over 200 participants expected to attend and compete for cash prizes and trophies. Registration is from 3 to 5 p.m. and awards will be given at 7 p.m. For more info contact Dan Winkler, 937-596-5130 or Rick Howerton, 937-596-8191.

Evening entertainment will be provided by “Keven and the Others” from Fort Loramie. KATO plays a variety of classic rock and new pop music and has opened for nationally recognized bands like Quiet Riot and Bret Michaels; the show begins at 8 p.m.

There will be a community worship service at the entertainment tent on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. and a parade at 2 p.m.

Big “O” Amusements will be on hand Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a variety of mechanical rides for children and adults. Presale tickets will be available for purchase at the Jackson Center Village office during regular business hours or the Jackson Pharmacy until 6 p.m. daily. For more info on community days, visit www.jacksoncenter.com/eventsforms/community-events/community-days or call the village office, 937-596-6314 or visit, www.jacksoncenter.com/.

Clark Evans, of Logan County, makes final preparations prior to judging at the Jackson Center Community days Car Show in 2018. The village will again sponsor a car-bike-truck show on Saturday June 1. More than 200 participants are expected to attend. JC Community Days will be held May 30 to June 2 and offers a great variety of fun, food and entertainment for all ages.

By Matt Clayton For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

