JTD Hospital Foundation names new board director

ST. MARYS — The JTD Hospital Foundation recently elected Steve Hartwig to the Board of Directors. Hartwig is the owner of Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home. He and his wife Diana live in New Bremen. They have three grown daughters and nine grandchildren.

Hartwig is very involved in his community. He is a member of the New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary Club where he has served two terms as president. He serves on the New Bremen Education Foundation, the New Bremen Foundation and is a board member of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association. Hartwig also runs the timeclock for the New Bremen girls and boys basketball teams. In his spare time Hartwig enjoys golfing, traveling and ballroom dancing.

“We welcome Steve to this new role and are certain he will be an asset to the Foundation. He understands why community support is essential to the future of health care provided by Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and the Grand Lake Health System,” said Linda Haines, executive director of the JTD Hospital Foundation.

“We are very grateful for the strong and talented group of individuals who serve on the JTD Hospital Foundation Board. They represent the health care interest of the communities we serve. Their mission, to help raise funds for the hospital to help support the care of our patients at Joint Township Hospital, is vital to assuring that we all have quality care close to home,” she said.