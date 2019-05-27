Summer lunch program begins June 3

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Parks & Recreation Department will sponsor the Summer Food Service Program under the Ohio Department of Education, Summer Food Service Program for Children. Program operates from June 3, 2019, through Aug. 9, 2019.

Free lunches will be provided to children Mondays through Fridays in city parks.

To register for this program, fill out the Summer Programs form, which you can get by calling the City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department at 937-498-8155.

The lunches will be served on the following schedule:

• Brown Park, 100 W. Clay St., 11-11:30 a.m.

• Harmon Park, 1000 Colonial Drive, 11-11:30 a.m.

• Humphrey Park, 600 Buckeye Ave., 11-11:30 a.m.

• Sherman Park, 1000 Colonial Drive, 11-11:30 a.m.

• Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

• Alpha Community Center, 330 E. Court St., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Berger Park, 800 S. Miami Ave. in the alley, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Green Tree Park, 800 6th Ave., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Riverbend Park, 1400 Constitution Drive, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Service Center, 415 S. Vandemark Road, 12:30-1 p.m.

Julie Lamb Park, 320 W. North St., 12:30-1 p.m.

Orbison Park, 880 E. Court St., 12:30-1 p.m.

For information, call 937-498-8155.