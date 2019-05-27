Remembering the fallen

A rifle salute is performed by a combined color guard Sidney Veterans Association under the direction of American Legion Post 217 during a Memorial Day service at Graceland Cemetery Monday, May 27.

Lehman Catholic High School sophomore Ryan Gibson sings the National Anthem during a Memorial Day service at Graceland Cemetery Monday, May 27.

4239 VFW Auxiliary secretary/treasurer Marsha Jones, left, and and Commander of VFW Post 4239 Dennis Thatcher lay wreathes during a Memorial Day service on the courtsquare Monday, May 27.

The Lehman Catholic High School band performs during a Memorial Day service on the courtsquare Monday, May 27.

Cub Scout pack 97 member Andrew Keiser, 7, of Sidney, son of Mike and Kerry Keiser, holds a U.S. flag during a Memorial Day service on the courtsquare Monday, May 27.

Boy Scout Troop 95 member Ian Bonifas, left, 18, of Sidney, son of Mark and Carey Bonifas, helps hold a flag with other troop members during a Memorial Day service on the courtsquare Monday, May 27.

Army 1965-71 Ted Hook, of Sidney, salutes the U.S. flag during the singing of the National Anthem by Fairlawn High School Sophomore Caroline Scott on the courtsquare Monday, May 27. Memorial Day services were held on the courtsquare and then at Graceland Cemetery.