Business changes name to Resident Care Pharmacy

URBANA — Medicine Shoppe Long Term Care will change its name to Resident Care Pharmacy on June 1.

The business supplies medications, medication packaging and administrative record-keeping forms to group homes for people with developmental disabilities. Separate from the retail store The Medicine Shoppe, Resident Care Pharmacy is based in a section of The Medicine Shoppe building at 821 Scioto St. in Urbana.

The businesses are independently owned by pharmacist Bryan Thompson, R.P.h., of Urbana, who purchased Urbana’s Medicine Shoppe in 2002 and started Medicine Shoppe Long Term Care in 2009.

“It’s a little unique,” Thompson said of Resident Care Pharmacy. “Generally, long term care (medications) are done by larger pharmacies. A lot are nationwide, large organizations that operate in multiple states.”

Thompson started the business with Urbana-based Champaign Residential Services Inc. (CRSI) as a customer, providing medications for local group homes. The business expanded, eventually providing medications for all of CRSI’s Ohio group homes for people with developmental disabilities.

Now Thompson’s business supplies medications and supplies to group homes with DD residents in 16 counties, most of them under the CRSI umbrella. “As we branched out, we took on smaller providers,” he said, adding that customers seem to like the independent, locally-owned aspect of Resident Care Pharmacy.

He said the business could expand by offering services to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, but that for now the focus is on DD group homes.

“We specialize in the developmental disability field for group homes. It’s how we started. It’s our niche,” he said.

Thompson said he and his staff worked with CRSI to develop packaging options with a goal of reducing errors and making it more convenient for those using medications. Resident Care Pharmacy purchased a machine to create its own packaging. Each dosage package includes the day and time the medication is to be taken, what the medication is and what it looks like.

Changing the name

As for the name change, he said that since group homes refer to their clients as residents the name Resident Care Pharmacy is appropriate.

Thompson said that as the independent business grows, a goal is to separate it from The Medicine Shoppe name, to “rebrand” the business by changing the name while offering the same services and relying on the same staff.

The Resident Care Pharmacy staff is separate from the retail Medicine Shoppe store and includes one full-time and three part-time pharmacists and four pharmacy technicians.

“I, myself, continue to spend most of my time on the retail side of the business, so I really want to thank my terrific staff for helping to grow the long term care business, especially Patricia Stevenson, R.P.h.,” Thompson said. “Patricia has been with me from the beginning and has been an invaluable part of what we do here at The Medicine Shoppe and Resident Care Pharmacy.”

Besides Champaign County, Resident Care Pharmacy provides medication, packaging and administrative record-keeping forms to group homes in the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Butler, Clark, Darke, Delaware, Hardin, Knox, Logan, Miami, Preble, Seneca, Shelby, Union and Van Wert.

Jessica Smith, a pharmacy technician, works on custom packaging of medicines at Resident Care Pharmacy, located in The Medicine Shoppe building at 821 Scioto St., Urbana. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_MedShoppe.jpg Jessica Smith, a pharmacy technician, works on custom packaging of medicines at Resident Care Pharmacy, located in The Medicine Shoppe building at 821 Scioto St., Urbana. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Supplies medications, supplies to group homes in 16 counties

By Kathy Fox kfox@aimmediamidwest.com

