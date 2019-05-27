Planning continues for Air Force Band of Flight concert

SIDNEY — Planning for the Air Force Band of Flight Rock Band’s concert continues to move forward.

The concert, planned to commemorate the first meeting of the Shelby County Commissioners in 1819, is scheduled to take place on June 7, the actual date of the first meeting of the commissioners.

Although the concert will take place on the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse, the actual first meeting of the county commissioners took place in Hardin. Hand-written records from that first meeting reflect that then Commissioners William Berry, Robert McClure and John Wilson met, discussed several invoices, and then adjourned, likely to a nearby tavern since a tavern bill was among those paid that day.

Current Shelby County Commissioners including President Julie Ehemann, Tony Bornhorst and Bob Guillozet will each speak briefly prior to the concert. They will pay tribute to the first members of the Shelby County Commission, and the commissioners who followed.

“We want to commemorate that first meeting for several reasons,” Ehemann said. “First and foremost, we want to celebrate the many accomplishments that laid the foundation and built the framework of our great county.”

“Today’s Shelby County has more manufacturing jobs per capita than any other county in Ohio. In fact, two of the Dayton region’s (Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties) three top employers are located in Shelby County. They are Honda of America and Emerson,” Guillozet said. Guillozet co-chairs the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee.

“Since white settlers first arrived in Shelby County, agriculture has played an important role,” Bornhorst said. “While the crops grown and livestock raised have changed over time, agriculture remains the backbone of the county. In fact, Shelby County ranks eighth among Ohio’s 88 counties in agricultural production.”

The United States Air Force Band of Flight Rock Band’s Concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on June 7. The commissioner’s remarks will precede the performance at about 6:45 p.m.

The US Air Force Band of Flight presents more than 350 performances annually, providing quality musical entertainment for official military functions and ceremonies as well as civic events and public concerts. The 7-member Band of Flight Rock Band is under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Shawn E. Coil and the direction of Command Master Sergeant J.R. Erb. The band is stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a part of the 88th Air Base Wing under the command of Colonel Bradley W. McDonald.

“I’m pleased that through the efforts of the Shelby County Commissioners, the event will include ice cream and birthday cake,” Shelby County Bicentennial Committee Chair Mike Barhorst said. “Fair Haven Shelby County Home will provide the birthday cake, the Shelby County Dairy Boosters will provide vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, and volunteers from 4-H clubs and the YMCA will serve the ice cream and cake. It will be a wonderful evening!”

Weather permitting, the concert will be performed on the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., and will last until 8:30 p.m. Those in attendance will need to bring lawn chairs or blankets if they wish to sit on the lawn.