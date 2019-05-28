125 Years

May 28, 1894

There are 53 saloons in Shelby county as returned by the assessors. These are located as follows: Sidney, 24; Loramie, seven; Botkins, five; Anna, four; Russia, three, Jefferson, Wynant and McCartyville, two each; Rhine, Kettlersville and Houston, one each, and the tile shed in Dinsmore townshop.

———

The board of education met last night and elected a superintendent for the coming year. Dr. W.S. Cox, of Chillicothe, was the unanimous choice for the board. He will receive a salary of $1,800 a year.

———

One of the principal features of the Decoration Day program at Lima is a 20-mile bicycle road race. One of those who will enter the race is O.W. Nisewonger, of Oran, this county. He will be handicapped 13 minutes and will be the last man to start. J.F. Furman, of Oran, will also enter the race.

100 Years

May 28, 1919

Memorial Day will be observed in Sidney on Friday with a program at the court house at 9 a.m. School children, under high school age, will meet at the Central building to march to the square and participate in singing patriotic songs. An appropriate ceremony will be held at the cemetery and graves of soldiers decorated. The parade, usually held, will be dispensed with in view of plans for the homecoming parade on July 4.

———

The United States Naval seaplane NC-4, under Lt. Commander Read, swept into the harbor of Lisbon, Portugal, last evening, the first airship of any kind to have crossed the Atlantic ocean under its own power and through its natural element. The total elapsed flying time from Newfoundland to Lisbon was 26 hours and 41 minutes, although the plane was delayed in the Azores by bad weather..

75 Years

May 28, 1944

Mrs. Jerome Raterman was elected president of the alumnae chapter of Delta Theta Tau sorority at the business-social meeting yesterday afternoon in the home of Miss Adelaide Amann. Miss Margetet Dillon will serve as vice president, and Mrs. L.S. Kirby as secretary-treasurer.

———

Nazi armies were reported fighting a desperate rear-guard action today as Lieut.-Gen. Mark Clark’s Fifth Army continued to advance, threatening to cut off the retreat route for 12 divisions.

50 Years

May 28, 1969

George Burrey, an Orange township farmer, was elected president of the Wilson Memorial Hospital board at a recent re-organization meeting. Burrey succeeds Frank Zielsdorf, vice president and general manager of the Pneumatic Equipment Division, Westinghouse Air Brake Co., who retired from the board this year.

Three other hospital board members were re-elected to office. They include Charles Wheeler, a Monarch Machine tool Co. executive, vice president; Joseph Belser, insurance agent, secretary; and James Kerg, a Copeland Refrigeration Corp. official, treasurer.

———

Members of the Sidney Rotary Club were treated to a bit of nostalgia at their regular weekly luncheon Monday at the Imperial House, when Joe B. Cook, a former owner, told some of the early history of the Spot sandwich house.

Characterizing The Spot as “close to the granddaddy of the sandwich business,” Cook point out “we have no competition” and customers stood up to eat. Cook’s association with the Sidney Spot was terminated in July 1950, when it was purchased by Robert Hepler, the present owner.

25 Years

May 28, 1993

Tim Bickel, the director of curriculum and instruction for the Sidney City Schools talked to Sunset Sidney Kiwanis members about educational reform in schools.

He noted a special emphasis on this began in 1983 after the release of a report entitled “A Nation At Risk.” Sidney schools studied the report and adjusted certain graduation requirements, discussed ways to improve schools, and encouraged city schools to apply for the Hall of Fame award, he said.

———

NEW YORK (AP) – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died the way she had wanted, at home surrounded “with people she loved,” her son said today. He thanked well-wishers for their concern.

The former first lady, whose glamour epitomized the administration of John F. Kennedy and whose dignity carried the nation through the shock of his assassination, died of cancer. She was 64.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

