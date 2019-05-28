Cline elected district governor

SIDNEY — Suzanne Cline, of Sidney, was recently installed as district governor at the annual Altrusa International District Five Conference held in Lima. The meeting was hosted by the Sidney Altrusa Club.

Altrusa is an international non-profit organization comprised of civic-minded people who strive to create better communities worldwide. The Sidney Club was organized and chartered in 1944 and is part of District Five which encompasses clubs in Ohio and the lower part of Michigan.

Cline has been a member of Sidney Altrusa since 2006 and has served as treasurer, vice-president, and president of the local Club. She says she “enjoys my time in Altrusa as it has provided me with a wonderful opportunity to meet many great people and attend the International Conventions in Indianapolis, Nashville, and, this summer, Reno.”

At the district level, Cline has served on the Board of Directors as a director, second vice-governor, first vice-governor, governor-elect and now as governor.

“I am looking forward to serving our 25 Altrusa Clubs in District Five. It is an honor and privilege to be leading the members and I will do so to the best of my ability.”

Other members of the District Board include women from Coldwater, Michigan and Mansfield, North Canton, Xenia, Dayton Akron, and Leesburg in Ohio

Cline is currently the executive director for Shelby County Libraries in Sidney. She has more than 30 years of library experience, working her way up from shelving library materials to her current position leading a system of six locations.

A member of the Shelby County United Way Woman’s POWER group, she has served as an Ohio Library Council Board of Trustees member and currently serves on the Government Relations Committee for the Ohio Library Council.

Personally, she says she “enjoys reading, vacationing at the Outer Banks, and spending time outdoors with my husband and two children.”