125 Years

May 29, 1894

At the meeting of the school board last evening, W.H. Meck, of Delaware, was elected principal at the high school at a salary of $900 a year. Miss Kate Freeman, of Lima, was elected first assistant principal, at a salary of $675 a year, and Miss Kate Munford, second assistant, at $600. Several ballots were taken for superintendent, but no selection was made.

About 15 members of the Prohibition party met in the school examiner’s room in the court house this afternoon and organized a county convention by electing D.K. Gillespie, chairman and, J.W. Curd, secretary. D.K. Gillespie and U.M. Stiles were selected as delegates to the state convention, and George Enders and Frank Wyatt, alternates.

100 Years

May 29, 1919

With the demise of the saloons, other lines of business are expected to spring up in the rooms made vacant. The White Front room will be occupied by Chickering’s store in the near future. A soft drink establishment and restaurant will be conducted by John Steinle at the Elk Cafe. William Bauer will conduct a soft drink establishment and restaurant.

Judge H.H. Needles, Mayor Harry Forsyth, S.L. Wicoff, D.F. Mills, and Harry Bennett went to Columbus today to attend a meeting for the discussion of matters concerning the League of Nations.

75 Years

May 29, 1944

Capt. Tom Hasbrook, late of the U.S. Army, is the new deputy sheriff, taking the place of Kenneth Minnear who is now stationed at Shepard AFB in Texas. Hasbrook was discharged in April. Associated with the national guard since 1932, he went overseas with the 27th division in May 1942.

O.R. Kerr, of Sidney, was toastmaster when the funeral directors of the Third district of the state association met last night at the Hotel Wagner here. Representatives from 10 counties in the district were present. Ernest Reeder, of DeGraff, and Ray Marker, of Versailles, were re-elected secretary and vice president of the organization. William Salm was local chairman on arrangements for the meeting.

50 Years

May 29, 1969

NEW KNOXVILLE – New Knoxville Telephone Co. subscribers will switch over to dial operation at 2:01a.m. Sunday, June 1, it was announced today by company officials.

The independent telephone company’s approximately 700 subscribers should be receiving their new telephone directories this week, according to Emma Mae Stork, company secretary-treasurer.

Fred Linker, chairman of the 1969 Cancer Crusade has been elected president of the Shelby County Unit of the American Cancer society. He replaces August Cordonnier, who has served in that capacity for the past 10 years.

Other officers are Mrs. Henry Schlater, vice president; Mildred Farley, secretary; and Raymond Schaub, treasurer.

Mrs. Dan Shaffer will be heading the activities of the Sidney Soroptomist Club for the 1969-1970 club year. She was named during election of officers when the club met at the home of Mrs. Marvin Accuntius on Wednesday evening, May 21.

Other officers serving with Mrs. Shaffer will be Mrs. Richard Fogt, vice president; Mrs. Paul Elsner, recording secretary; Mrs. Accuntius, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Wayne Miller, treasurer.

25 Years

May 29, 1994

Carol Freisthler has been named Realtor of the Year and Bunnie Lauber Salesperson of the Year by the Shelby County Board of Realtors.

The yearly award was presented to the women recently in recognition of their service to the real estate board, their profession, and the community.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

