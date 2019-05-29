Promotional Products Association International names Warren Davidson 2019 Legislator of the Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For supporting policies that would help small business, manufacturing and the economy, Rep. Warren Davidson has been named 2019 Legislator of the Year by the Promotional Products Association International.

“Job creation and small businesses go hand-in-hand in southwest Ohio,” Davidson said. “From experience I the know the destructive effects of high taxes and unnecessary regulations on small business. Thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and Trump administration efforts to reduce regulatory burdens, great progress has been made for all Americans. Yet more remains to be done. I will continue to champion the cause of small business owners and the many hard-working employees across the Eighth Congressional District.”

“I nominated Congressman Davidson for this award because of his concern for the small business owner,” said Mitch Rhodus, president and CEO of WIT Promotions in Fairfield. “About 90 percent of those in the promotional products community are small business owners, so it is nice to know that we are represented in Washington by one of us! As a small business owner before Congress, Congressman Davidson knows about the issues that concern us, including the over burdensome regulations that could potentially put a small guy out of business. I was honored to nominate him.”

In Ohio, 97 percent of promotional products companies are small businesses, employing 27,000 workers and generating revenues of more than $2.7 billion.

The PPAI Legislator of the Year Award is presented to current members of Congress who have demonstrated a high level of interest and support of the promotional products industry, its members, their businesses and pending legislation that could affect the industry.